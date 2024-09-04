Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi Dadri

Sunil Sangwan, who resigned from his position as Bhondsi Jail Superintendent and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polling for the Haryana Assembly election on September 5, is likely to be fielded by the saffron party from the Charkhi Dadri seat.

During his tenure as Sunaria Jail Superintendent, rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released six times on parole or furlough.

Sangwan, the son of former Haryana Minister Satpal Sangwan, joined the BJP on Monday along with former JJP leader Devender Singh Babli in the presence of state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, and other senior party members.

After joining the saffron party, Sangwan told news agency IANS that he was inspired by the policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which led him to join the party.

Sunil's father, Satpal Sangwan, quit the Congress party two months ago to join the ruling party in the state.

According to reports, the state government fast-tracked the procedure to relieve him after his resignation.