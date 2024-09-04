 Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi Dadri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi Dadri

Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi Dadri

Sangwan, the son of former Haryana Minister Satpal Sangwan, joined the BJP on Monday along with former JJP leader Devender Singh Babli in the presence of state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, and other senior party members.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image

Sunil Sangwan, who resigned from his position as Bhondsi Jail Superintendent and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polling for the Haryana Assembly election on September 5, is likely to be fielded by the saffron party from the Charkhi Dadri seat.

During his tenure as Sunaria Jail Superintendent, rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released six times on parole or furlough.

Sangwan, the son of former Haryana Minister Satpal Sangwan, joined the BJP on Monday along with former JJP leader Devender Singh Babli in the presence of state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, and other senior party members.

After joining the saffron party, Sangwan told news agency IANS that he was inspired by the policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which led him to join the party.

FPJ Shorts
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper

Sunil's father, Satpal Sangwan, quit the Congress party two months ago to join the ruling party in the state.

According to reports, the state government fast-tracked the procedure to relieve him after his resignation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...