Sunday lockdown in Uttar Pradesh as COVID-19 cases rise: What's allowed, what's not

Lucknow: In a bid to break the chain of the second surge of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced complete lockdown in the entire state on Sundays, exempting essential services.

A decision to this effect was taken after a meeting of Team-11, a core-group formed to deal with the pandemic. Announcing more strict measures, the state government has declared to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on those not wearing masks at public places. A whopping Rs 10,000 will be realized from repeated offenders.

A government spokesman said that the complete lockdown will be enforced in Rural as well as Urban areas on Sundays and will continue till further orders. The idea behind lockdown is to break the chain of the coronavirus second wave which has taken the state by storm. Moreover, the state government has directed to launch a sanitization drive during Sunday lockdown.