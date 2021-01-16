Sunanda Pushkar death anniversary- The charismatic businesswoman who's death is still a mystery

Sunanda married Sanjay Raina and Sujith Menon before tying the knot with the famous politician Shashi Tharoor. Back in 2014, Sunanda agreed to have tweeted a number of intimate messages from her husband's twitter account allegedly send by Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar to Shashi Tharoor.

Just a day after the massive controversy on Twitter, Sunanda was found dead in her hotel room. Earlier reports suggested that Sunanda had committed suicide but as more facts started coming in, people started believing that she might have been murdered.

Earlier autopsy reports indicated that she might have died of drug overdose. After a series of reports, in 2014 doctors finally concluded that Sunanda Pushkar died of poisoning.

Sunanda's husband Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment to suicide of his wife and marital cruelty under sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code. Verdict on the case is still awaited.