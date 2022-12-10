e-Paper Get App
Sukwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM after Congress high command approves his name

Sukwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM after Congress high command approves his name

The decision came a day after the newly-elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising Congress high command to select the next leader of the legislature party.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Sukwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM after Congress high command approves his name | ANI
New Delhi: Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is expected to be the next chief minister of the state with the party's central leadership approving his name.

Sources said that the party's central leadership has approved Sukhu's name as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," a source said.

article-image

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, likely to be given a big responsibility

The sources said Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is likely to be given a big responsibility in the government.

They said Sukhu's name was decided after consultations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who talked to members of the Gandhi family. 

Congress had won the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh winning 40 seats. The BJP won 25 seats.

Sukhu is MLA from Nadaun and has held several organisational posts in the hill state. 

article-image

