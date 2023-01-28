Sukhoi-Mirage Crash: Latest visuals from accident site show fighter jet debris on fire, pilots lying on ground; Watch

Latest visuals from Saturday's crash between two Indian Air Force fighters have emerged on social media which shows the burning debris of the planes which resulted in the death of one pilot.

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh in which one of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries.

The Sukhoi pilots managed to eject safely but the Mirage pilot, Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, died.

The IAF has launched an inquiry into the matter and will be probing the mid-air collision angle as well.

Videos and pictures from the accident site show body parts of the two fighter jets on fire, with locals gathered to watch them.

One of the posts also show both Sukhoi pilots lying on the ground after ejecting from the jet.

The two fighter jets had flown from the Gwalior airport, which also serves as an IAF base.

They were both on a routine operational flying training mission when they crashed and the body parts fell in the Pahargarh area of the district. Some debris also fell in the Bharatpur area in Rajasthan, which borders Madhya Pradesh, an IAF officer informed.

Possible mid-air collision

"The possible mid-air collision between the two aircraft took place when they were flying a simulated combat mission at very high speeds. More details would come out in the court of inquiry," Defence sources said.

