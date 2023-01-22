Drunk IAF officer makes hoax bomb threat call from inside Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train, arrested

Drunk IAF officer makes hoax bomb threat call from inside Mumbai-Rajdhani train, arrested |

The New Delhi train station on Saturday received a call from a person claiming that a bomb had been placed in the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express. On Saturday, the call was made at about 4:15 p.m.

Following the call, a group of Delhi Police officers and the bomb squad searched the train. The caller's information was gathered through technical surveillance.

The suspect was discovered intoxicated inside the train itself during the search. He admitted to making the hoax call to delay the train after being apprehended.

The accused, an Indian Air Force Sergeant named Sunil Sangwan, was named by Delhi Police. Sangwan is assigned to the Santa Cruz Air Force Base in Mumbai. The matter is being investigated further by the Delhi Police.

