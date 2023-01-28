IAF probes if fighter jets crashed due to mid-air collision

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday | ANI

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday. According to reports one aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena and the other one went down in the forest area around Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

The air force is currently probing whether the fighter jets crashed due to a mid-air collision.

One pilot has died in the accident, while two others have been admitted to a hospital, the Air Force said in a statement.

The fighter jets had taken off from the air base in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior this morning.

