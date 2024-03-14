Sukhbir Sandhu & Gyanesh Kumar: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Election Commissioners

Retired IAS officers Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar |

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition and a member of Prime Minister Narendra-led three-member committee, on Thursday announced the appointments of retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners. The announcement was made weeks after the Anup Chandra Pandey retired from the position and Arun Goel resigned from his Election Commissioner post.

Sukhbhir Sandhu

- Hailing from Punjab, Sandhu is a retired IAS officer of the 1988 batch from the Uttarakhand cadre.

- He earned an MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Amritsar. Sandhu also has a Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University and a law degree. Sandhu also published papers on 'Urban Reforms' and 'Municipal Management and Capacity Building'.

- He assumed the role of chief secretary of Uttarakhand concurrent with Pushkar Singh Dhami's appointment as chief minister in 2021. Before this, he served as the chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

- During his tenure as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, he was awarded with the President's Medal.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

- A retired IAS officer from the 1998 batch of the Kerala cadre, Kumar, served as the secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

- He was appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation in May 2022. Following this appointment, he continued to serve as the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

- Prior to this, he held the position of Secretary at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

- Having completed his service tenure, Kumar retired after reaching his superannuation on January 31, 2024.

- Kumar led the Jammu and Kashmir desk at the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 during the abrogation of Article 370. Apart from this, he also played a pivotal role in establishing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.