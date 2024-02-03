Sudhir Chaudhary Apologises After Complaint Filed Over His 'Adivasi' Remark Against Hemant Soren | Twitter

Mumbai: Famous news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary has issued apology over his Adivasi remarks against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Sudhir Chaudhary's remarks against Heman Soren came when the former Jharkhand CM resigned and was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam case. A complaint was also filed against the news anchor over his casteist remarks against the Adivasi community on the show that aired on (Wednesday) January 31.

There are reports that a tribal has filed a police complaint against the news anchor under the SC/ST Act over his derogatory remarks against the Adivasi community. The Adivasi Sena has filed the complaint against Sudhir Chaudhary over his remarks against the Adivasi community during his primetime show 'Black and White'. They have asked to file an FIR against the anchor and arrest him in their police complaint.

The Adivasi Sena in Ranchi filed the complaint

The Adivasi Sena in Ranchi filed the complaint citing Chaudhary’s comments on Soren and the SC/ST communities during his primetime show Black and White, which aired on January 31. The complaint sought that an FIR be registered against Chaudhary.

A video clip of the anchor is also going viral on social media

A video clip of the anchor is also going viral on social media in which he can be heard saying, "Going to jail for Hemant Soren will be like an Adivasi going to jungle." He also said that the Soren family belongs to the SC/ST community, and should be given reservation or the benefits of the SC/ST Act. He further said that the former CM is used to a lavish lifestyle and it will be like going back 20, 30, 40 years like an Adivasi to the jungle, and it will be a tough night for him.

Sudhir Chaudhary issues unconditional apology

Sudhir Chaudhary on Saturday issued an unconditional apology over his remarks for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the Adivasi community. He said, "I am pained to see baseless charges of insulting tribals directed against me. Criticising Hemant Soren does not tantamount to criticism or insult of tribals. My show focused on how tribal votes are being misused by rich netas. The short video clip being shared by vested interests changes the context of my story to give a misleading message. I have always supported and respected tribals and they have always shown their love to me and my shows."

He further said, "I'm not answerable to everyone who has a Twitter (X) account, but I feel it is my duty to explain myself to my adivasi brothers and sisters. If I have unintentionally hurt their sentiments, I unconditionally apologise to them."