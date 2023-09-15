Setback For Aaj Tak Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary As Karnataka HC Says 'There Is A Prima Facie Case For Investigation'

TV news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge |

Bengaluru, September 15: The Karnataka Hight Court on Friday (September 15) turned down the request by Aaj Tak TV news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in which the journalist had requested to quash the FIR registered against him by Bengaluru police. However, the court said that it will hear the matter on Tuesday (September 19) and told the state government to not take any "preciptiative action." The Bench further said, "I am going to hear the matter. This matter is to be disposed off. I cannot keep it pending. I need time to hear the matter till Tuesday."

Earlier, Karnataka Congress minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that the anchor "spread misinformation" regarding a government welfare scheme. The minister said that Chaudhary implied in one of his prime time programmes that the scheme was meant for only minorities. Kharge had said that the state "Govt will be taking necessary legal action (sic)" against Chaudhary. Reacting to Kharge's post, Sudhir Chaudhary had said that he was ready for the legal fight. On Friday (September 15), hearing the case, the HC is reported to have noted that there is case to go for investigation.

An FIR (First Information Report) was filed against Chaudhary and Aaj Tak for offences under Sections 153A and 505 of the India Penal Code.

"There is prima facie case to go for investigation"

"Specific allegation was that government is providing scheme only to minority and depriving Hindus. There is prima facie case to go for investigation," the High Court orally observed, reported news portal Live Law.

A single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar heard the matter on Friday (September 15).

The court also remarked,"Average man may develop hatred towards minority also, saying they have been given (incentive) and not me."

