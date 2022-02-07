'Suddenly, weather turned bad': Jayant Chaudhary takes jibe at PM Modi after BJP cancels rally in UP's Bijnor

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's ally and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday while slamming the Prime Minister said that he is just not ready to face the people after failing to keep their promises after Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) cancelled its first physical rally in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on account of bad weather.

"The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the Prime Minister had visited them today, the people would have asked questions. So suddenly BJP's weather turned bad," he said at a rally in Meerut Cantonment.

Taking a screenshot from the weather app, Chaudhary took to Twitter and posted it online with the caption reading, "The sun is shining in Bijnor, but BJP's weather is bad!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he is addressing the election meeting virtually.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground in Bijnor for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, BJP sources said.

The prime minister is now addressing the people virtually.

Chaudhary had last week attacked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his alleged remarks on the "hot-blooded" leaders of their alliance and accused him of insulting the people of western Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a joint press conference here with Chaudhary, the SP chief alleged that the BJP was trying to break the SP-RLD alliance as they were scared.

"They want us to cool down but there is a lot of heat here. They want to talk about Jinnah but we want to talk about jobs and sugarcane dues," he had said.

Notably, Bijnor has eight assembly seats, of which five are with the BJP and the rest three are with the Samajwadi Party. The district, where almost 50 per cent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

(with NDTV inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:53 PM IST