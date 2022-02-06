UP Elections 2022: CM Yogi comes up with new 90% v/s 10% poll maths

Lucknow/Shamli: Claiming that the BJP was heading to a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the electoral contest will be "90 percent versus 10 percent" in favour of his party, instead of "80 per cent versus 20 per cent".

Underscoring his government's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, he said that "bulldozer and development" will go together in the state under the BJP. "The people of UP are going to choose a strong double-engine government and not the spineless government of SP (Samajwadi Party) that hides behind the mafia," he said.

"Even before the first phase of polling in the UP elections, the fight has now turned into 90 percent versus 10 percent, instead of the 80 percent versus 20 percent," he said. He attacked the Samajwadi Party alleging that the development under the previous government was limited to the construction of cemetery boundaries and said the SP should "ask for votes there". "In today's Uttar Pradesh, there are no more bomb explosions... rather there is now Kanwar Yatra amidst chants.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:25 AM IST