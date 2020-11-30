Subramanian Swamy wants Tagore's 'original version' of national anthem amended - Here's why

Swamy's tweet refers to the time when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had selected the song as the National Anthem of the Provisional Government of Free India. This song, while adapted from the Tagore poem is not identical to it. The Hindi-Urdu version, called Subh Sukh Chain was written by Abid Hasan Safrani and the score was composed by Ram Singh Thakuri.

While many consider it a version of the present day national anthem in a different language, it is not a true translation, and does not have the exact same meaning.

In a Rediff interview, Captain Ram Singh had said that Netaji had sought a rousing tune for the song. "Netaji asked me to give the song a martial tune that would not put people to sleep, but awaken those who were sleeping," he was quoted as saying.

"I distinctly remember that day in 1943, which Netaji came down to the then INA broadcasting station at the Cathay Building in Singapore and asked me to compose music for a song translated from Rabindra Nath Tagore's original Bengali score...the Hindi version of that anthem was, Shubh, sukh chain ki barkha barse, bharat bhagya hai jaga. The translation was jointly done by Netaji and his close confidantes Abid Hasan, Mumtaz Hussain and Bhonsle. After I composed the tune, the first pat for the tune came from Netaji himself," the article quotes him to add.

