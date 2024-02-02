Stress Appears To Be One Of Major Factors Triggering Cancer? | Photo: Representative Image

Medical experts say that Cancer is one of the leading disease that has emerged to be one of the key causes of death. There are various different types of the deadly disease and a lot of studies discuss various causes of the disease and probable ways to reduce the probability of being diagnosed with cancer.

World Cancer Research Fund International's recent study has drawn a connect between stress and cancer. While the organisation mentions that there is little evidence to prove it but the possibility that stress may be one of the causes of cancer cannot be completely ruled out.

Impact of Depression, Anxiety and stress

As per report released by orld Cancer Research Fund International

"There was limited evidence of a significant link between depression or anxiety and getting cancer. There was limited evidence of a significant link between stressful life events and getting cancer. There was no evidence of a link between work stress and getting cancer."

The report also mentioned, "Long-term stress produces hormones, including cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline. This could be linked to cancer development in different ways such as suppressing our immune response, inflammation, and disrupting sleep."

How can you cope with stress?

Lot of studies help us understand various ways to cope with stress. Everything boils down to maintaining a healthy routine, and make daily physical activity a part of lifestyle. As per study, short term crash courses to reduce weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle give short term results. But changing daily routine for good is the most vital and effective solution. This can include staying active, meditation, yoga, exercise, walks, breathing, eathing organic and healthy food, good sleep schedule, Avoiding living in isolation, etc.