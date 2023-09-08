 Stray Dog Attacks Kid In Hyderabad's Tappachabutra; Horrifying CCTV Visuals Surface
The dog, which was crossing the path, leaped at the child, targeting his neck and causing him to fall to the ground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

A young child, aged under 5, sustained injuries when a stray dog attacked him in Tappachabutra. An undated CCTV video capturing the incident was shared on social media on Friday, September 8.

In the video, the young child can be observed emerging from a side lane, oblivious to his surroundings, while engrossed in playing with a toy he held in his hand. Suddenly, the dog, which was crossing the path, leaped at the child, targeting his neck and causing him to fall to the ground.

Fortunately, a nearby woman came to the boy's rescue. Nevertheless, the dog attempted to attack the woman as well, but a passerby quickly intervened, deterring the dog by chasing it away with a thrown stone.

The horrifying visuals were caught on CCTV camera.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, the child will require surgery, which will impose a cost of Rs 3 lakh on his parents.

article-image

