Tamil Nadu Shocker: Stray Dogs Attack & Drag 5-Year-Old Girl In Hosur, Man Rushes To Save Her Life In Viral Video |

In a chilling incident reported from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. a five-year-old school-going girl was attacked by three stray dogs in broad daylight on Sunday. In the footage that captured the incident on camera, we can see the girl casually walking on the street when the dogs ran towards her, pulled her down, and dragged her on the street until a man rushed to her rescue.

(Warning: Video contains disturbing visuals)

More about the viral video

The little girl was initially spotted walking towards a dog and performing some hand gestures to it. No sooner, the animal rushed towards her and tried to jump on her, followed by the other two dogs accompanying in the act. As the stray dogs attacked her, she fell on the road and began her cry for help. The dogs continued to drag and bite her until a man came running to the spot to shoo them away. He later comforted the girl by holding her behind him.

Undergoing treatment

The girl was identified as a resident of Vasavi Nagar of Krishnagiri municipality. She reportedly suffered injuries on her head and stomach which were being treated at the government hospital.

Hosur dog attacks

It was learned that the area has reported cases of dog menaces in the last two months. In July, an elderly man aged 65 was attacked and left with severe injuries, and earlier in June this year seven young children were bitten by stray dogs on Hosur Balaji Street.