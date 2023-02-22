e-Paper Get App
Day after death of 4-year-old in Hyderabad, another child attacked by stray dogs in city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Stray dogs | Representative Image
Only a day after the death of a 4-year-old after being mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad, another dog attack incident has come to the fore from the city. A 4-year-old boy was wounded after a pack of stray dogs attacked the child on Wednesday.

As per an India Today report, the family of the child, Rishi, said that he was playing outside his house when three to four stray dogs attacked him, leading to several injuries. The family members immediately noticed the attack and successfully rescued the boy.

TPCC approches State Human Rights Commission

Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking immediate directions on dog menace.

This comes following the gruesome incident of a pack of stray dogs attacking and killing a four-year-old boy in Amberpet on February 19. The Congress leaders have demanded stringent action against Telangana government, the state's Minister for Municipal Administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and GHMC Mayor alleging human rights violations. They have sought immediate directions to the state administration to take measures.

In a complaint filed with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), the TPCC leaders said stray dogs were attacking people in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, especially children and elderly, and mentioned the incident of the four-year-old boy, who was mauled to death by street dogs.

The incident sent shock waves after a video of it went viral on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

