Hyderabad: 5-year-old child dies due to attack by street dogs in Nizamabad; chilling CCTV footage emerges |

Hyaderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Telangana's Nizamabad on Sunday, where a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a five-year-old boy named Pradeep. The incident was captured on CCTV at the premises where the boy's father worked as a security guard.

In the video, the child is seen walking alone in a car park when three dogs charge towards him and surround him. The child tries to run but is pushed to the ground by the dogs, who proceed to pull at his clothes and bite him. The dogs overpower him and drag him to a corner of the parking area, where the child appears to die on the spot. The incident has reignited the debate over the menace of stray dogs, with many demanding strict action from authorities.

Another incident reported earlier

This is not the first incident of stray dog attacks in India, as a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat just two weeks before this incident. In January, over 80 people were hospitalized in Bihar's Arrah after a stray dog went on a biting spree. The frequent reports of such incidents are sparking altercations in residential societies, with some questioning whether strays should be allowed on the premises, and others criticizing dog lovers for feeding the animals.

Bombay High Court stresses on issues related to stray dogs

The Bombay High Court has also weighed in on the matter, stating that there is a need for a mechanism to neuter, feed, groom, and vaccinate stray dogs. This was in response to a petition by residents of a Mumbai apartment complex who demanded that the local civic body demarcate feeding areas for stray dogs. With such incidents on the rise, it is clear that more needs to be done to address the issue of stray dogs in India.

