US: 85-year-old dies due to alligator attack while walking her dog in Florida

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash

An 85-year-old woman died after being bitten by an alligator while walking her dog in a Florida golf course community on Monday. The incident took place near a pond in northwest St. Lucie County.

Dog survived, victim died in the attack

According to witnesses, the woman was trying to save her dog from the reptile when she became a victim of the alligator. Emergency officials found her body and declared her dead. The dog survived the attack, however.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the area after receiving 911 calls. They have classified the incident as an "alligator bite incident."

Alligator later captured

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper later captured the alligator that was involved in the incident. A spokesperson for the FWC said the woman was killed in the incident based on preliminary information from witnesses.

