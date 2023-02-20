US: After series of shootdowns, another white balloon spotted over east of Honolulu | Twitter

A large white balloon has been spotted just to the East of Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday (IST). Currently multiple commercial flights flying through the area have reported through ACARS seeing the large white balloon around 500 Miles to the East of Honolulu.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

