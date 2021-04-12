Stop ‘eventbaazi’, provide COVID-19 vaccines to those who need it: Rahul Gandhi appeals to PM Modi in video message

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the vaccination drive being carried in India has said that the government should focus on providing vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to every citizen of the country. He said showing gratitude to the frontline health workers had its own moment but it is time to focus on providing vaccines now.

“Even after 385 days, the fight against Corona has not been won. Enough with the festival, claps, and plates now provide vaccines to the country,” Gandhi tweeted along with a video making the appeal.

The Wayanad MP was referring to last year’s Janata curfew which was observed on March 22 when people clapped and banged utensils to thank healthcare and frontline workers on the day. The Congress leader also mentioned the ongoing Tika Utsav or the vaccine festival, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to states to ensure optimum utilisation of their Covid-19 vaccination capability.

“Modiji, you said the fight against Corona will be won in 18 days. You made people ring bells, bang plates, turn on their mobile’s flashlight but Corona kept advancing. A second wave is here now and lakhs of people have fallen prey to it. Stop with the ‘Eventbaazi’ and provide vaccines to everyone who needs it and stop the export of vaccines,” he added.