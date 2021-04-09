'Halt vaccine exports': Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi; seeks expansion of COVID-19 inoculation to 'everyone who needs it'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the Centre's decision to export COVID-19 vaccines. He demanded an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports and the opening up of the vaccination to everyone who needs it.

In his letter to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said: "Was the export of vaccines also an oversight, like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our own citizens."

Questioning the government for permitting large-scale exports of vaccines, he said, "While our nation is facing vaccine starvation, more than six crore doses of vaccines have been exported."

The Congress leader alleged that the state governments were repeatedly highlighting vaccine shortages only to receive intemperate statements by the union health minister.

He accused the health minister of targeting Opposition-ruled states and undercutting cooperative federalism.

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi asked for a provision of a direct income support to the vulnerable sections amid the disastrous second wave of COVID-19 in India, as he extended his support to the vaccination program.

"I humbly request you to provide vaccine suppliers with necessary resources to increase manufacturing capacity and place an immediate moratorium on vaccine export," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter to the Prime Minister.