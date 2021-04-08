'Kharche pe Charcha': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over hike in fuel prices

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there should also be 'Kharche Pe Charcha' (discussion on expenses) as filling fuel in a car has become no less than giving an examination due to the Centre's tax collection.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the rise in fuel and gas prices and has demanded that the prices be brought back to the level at which they existed at the time of the UPA government.

"Due to the central government's tax collection, filling fuel in the car has become no less than giving an examination, then why doesn't the PM discuss it?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.