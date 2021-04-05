Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rahul Gandhi give conflicting statements over 'intelligence failure'

Raipur: The conflicting statements of two top Congress leaders has created question marks over the counteroffensive strategy against Naxals in the state.

The anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh was "poorly designed and incompetently executed", said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after a CRPF senior official denied "intelligence failure" after 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush in the Naxal stronghold Bijapur.

"If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation," the Congress leader tweeted tagging a news clipping of CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh's "no operational and intelligence failure" remark.

"Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will," he mentioned in his tweet.