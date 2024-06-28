‘Stop Passing The Buck, Accept Responsibility’: Netizens Slam BJP's Amit Malviya For Deflecting Blame To UPA & Sonia Gandhi For Delhi Airport T1 Roof Collapse

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national convenor for the party IT cell, Amit Malviya, has come under fire from social media users after he blamed the Congress-led UPA government for the shocking roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1. Calling her then the 'super PM', Malviya also demanded answers from Sonia Gandhi over the incident that tragically killed one person and injured at least eight others.
In a bid to respond to the flak received from the Opposition, Malviya took to X to hold the previous UPA government responsible for the roof collapse.
"The part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when Congress led UPA was in power. In those days, there was no concept of quality check, and contracts were given to whoever sent the biggest kickback to the ruling Congress. Sonia Gandhi, who was then the super PM, must answer," BJP's IT cell chief said in the X post.
Amit Maviya's remarks trigger outrage
Malviya's comments enraged social media users, who told him to accept responsibility and not stop blaming others.
Some X users also reminded the BJP of several other infrastructural failures during the NDA goverment.
One X user questioned Malviya whether the BJP will blame the British if the old Parliament building collapses.
"Be quiet, brother. BJP has been in power for the last 10 years. Is the UPA still responsible for maintenance? If the old parliament collapses today, will you blame the British Raj? Where is the change of system, accountability, and proactiveness of the current government?," the user said.
Opposition targets Modi government
The Opposition reacted strongly to the roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of "corruption and criminal negligence" over the tragic incident.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, reacted on the tragedy.
"In March, the Prime Minister inaugurated Terminal-1 of Delhi Airport, and today its roof collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of a cab driver. Three months ago, the Prime Minister inaugurated Jabalpur Airport, and its roof also collapsed. The entire country is saddened by the poor condition of construction work in Ayodhya. This is the BJP's corrupt model of "take donations and give business," which has now been exposed. The question is, will the Prime Minister, who is more focused on inaugurations, take responsibility for these substandard constructions and this corrupt model?" she said on X.
Flight operations from Terminal 1 temporarily suspended
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has suspended flight operations from Terminal 1 suspended until further notice.
However, the arrival and departure of flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 continue to remain operational. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1- IGI Airport has also been suspended.