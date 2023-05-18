'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai flight

Picture for representation/ File

Air India saw another incident of a passenger creating a ruckus on one of its international flights on Wednesday.

A senior citizen suffered a panic attack on flight AI-144 from Newark to Mumbai. The passenger was travelling in business class with his wife when he suffered a panic attack.

A co-passenger described the incident and also revealed that the man verbally abused the cabin crew for several hours. He even tried to strangle his wife during the panic attack.

The situation was brought under control by doctors who sedated the senior citizen.

"He wanted to disembark. He was screaming, telling the crew to open the door and let him out. He would scream, `stop, open the door’ and then at another time hurl abuse and expletives at the crew," co-passenger Pravin Tonsekar told the Times of India.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai on Thursday.

