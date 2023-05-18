 'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai flight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai flight

'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai flight

The passenger was travelling in business class with his wife when he suffered a panic attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation/ File

Air India saw another incident of a passenger creating a ruckus on one of its international flights on Wednesday.

A senior citizen suffered a panic attack on flight AI-144 from Newark to Mumbai. The passenger was travelling in business class with his wife when he suffered a panic attack.

A co-passenger described the incident and also revealed that the man verbally abused the cabin crew for several hours. He even tried to strangle his wife during the panic attack.

Read Also
Air India pilot suspended for allowing passenger in Cockpit during flight, airline fined ₹30 lakh...
article-image

The situation was brought under control by doctors who sedated the senior citizen.

"He wanted to disembark. He was screaming, telling the crew to open the door and let him out. He would scream, `stop, open the door’ and then at another time hurl abuse and expletives at the crew," co-passenger Pravin Tonsekar told the Times of India.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read Also
Air India pilots withdraw opposition to new wage agreement, as airline steps up hiring
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai...

'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai...

Drugs-On-Cruise Case: ‘Aryan Khan got free tickets worth ₹27 lakh, free girls & drugs’ -...

Drugs-On-Cruise Case: ‘Aryan Khan got free tickets worth ₹27 lakh, free girls & drugs’ -...

Ghaziabad crime: 10 youth engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3...

Ghaziabad crime: 10 youth engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3...

ON CAMERA: Punjab police angrily slaps woman during farmer protest in Gurdaspur

ON CAMERA: Punjab police angrily slaps woman during farmer protest in Gurdaspur

Maharashtra: BRS' mega plan to foray into state; CM KCR to attend 2-day training program of party...

Maharashtra: BRS' mega plan to foray into state; CM KCR to attend 2-day training program of party...