Air India pilot suspended for allowing passenger in Cockpit during flight, airline fined ₹30 lakh by DGCA

On February 27, 2023, during an Air India Flight Al-915 (Delhi-Dubai), the pilots invited their female friend into the cockpit. As a result, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined the airline Rs. 30 lakhs for not promptly and effectively addressing this safety-sensitive issue.

The pilot in command of the flight allowed the entry of the passenger into the cockpit during the cruise phase. The passenger in question was an on-duty Air India staff member who was traveling as a passenger on the said flight. This incident was a violation of DGCA regulations, leading to the airline being fined.

Complaint filed by operating crew member:

The CEO of Air India had received a complaint in this regard from one of the operating crew member of the flight. However, the organisation did not take prompt corrective action after which the complainant approached the DGCA.

The DGCA then carried out an investigation and based on the outcomes took the following actions:

(1) The pilot License of the PIC has been suspended for a period of three months for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations.

(2) The Co-pilot has been warned for not being assertive in preventing the violation.

(3) Air India has been directed to take administrative action against the Staff on Duty/Passenger including removing from any Managerial functions in the organization for a specified period.

