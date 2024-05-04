'Shehensha Lives In Castles': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi During Election Rally In Gujarat's Lakhni | | X

In a scathing critique, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as the 'Shehensha' (emperor) residing in luxury, while remaining indifferent to the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. Addressing a massive rally in Lakhni, Gujarat, which encompasses the Banaskantha and Patan Lok Sabha constituencies, Gandhi's remarks struck a chord with the electorate ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Gujarat on May 7.

Speaking to a fervent crowd, Gandhi juxtaposed the perceived opulence of Modi with the grassroots efforts of her brother, stating, "They call my brother Shehzada, but I want to tell them that this Shehzada has traversed 4,000 kilometers, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, to hear the grievances of the people." Drawing attention to the economic hardships faced by the populace, she highlighted the rampant inflation, escalating prices of essential commodities, and the burden of GST on agricultural produce, questioning Modi's understanding of the common man's plight.

As the political landscape heats up with campaigning efforts from both the Congress and BJP, Gandhi's impassioned speech highlighted the contrasting visions offered by the two parties. Responding to Modi's provocative remark suggesting the Congress would even steal buffaloes, Gandhi fired back, challenging the government to substantiate such accusations from their lengthy tenure in power.

Drawing attention to the ongoing vaccination drive, Gandhi raised concerns about alleged corruption and favoritism in the procurement process, citing connections between the vaccine manufacturer and political funding. She highlighted recent reports suggesting adverse health effects linked to the vaccine, further fueling allegations of malpractice within the ruling regime.

Are you all vaccinated, right? We have also received the certificate. This certificate featured the image of Shehensah. The vaccine was developed by a company that provided financial support to the BJP through electoral bonds. There have been reports suggesting a potential link between the vaccine and heart attacks, with a number of individuals experiencing such events within a year or two.

They have also received funds from the companies they raided and subsequently shut down. There have been various cases, funds have been taken, and cases have been closed. Additionally, funds have been withdrawn from a beef export company. This is a clear example of corruption. Once hidden, now corruption is being brazenly carried out under the guise of a scheme. According to him (Modi), he is honest while implying that other leaders are corrupt.

Accusing the BJP of amassing unprecedented wealth at the expense of addressing societal issues, Gandhi criticized the party's extravagant expenditures on party infrastructure rather than tackling pressing challenges faced by the populace. She lamented the disparity between political rhetoric and tangible development outcomes, emphasizing the need for inclusive growth and accountable governance.

In a poignant critique of media coverage, Gandhi lamented the shift from substantive questioning of political leaders to superficial narratives centered around Modi's activities and attire. She highlighted the marginalized voices of the unemployed youth, juxtaposing the media's silence on their plight with the past scrutiny faced by political leaders during Congress governance.

As the nation braces for the upcoming elections, Gandhi's impassioned address serves as a rallying cry for accountability and empathetic leadership. With each rally and proclamation, the electorate is tasked with making a choice that will shape the trajectory of the nation for years to come, underscoring the essence of democratic participation and informed decision-making.