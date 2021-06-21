St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata to conduct online admission test between July 10-12

Kolkata: St Xavier's University, Kolkata (SXUK) this year will conduct admission test for undergraduate programs in online method.

Announcing this the Vice Chancellor, SXUK, Father Dr. Felix Raj said that so far the university had been admitting undergraduate students on the basis of class XII examinations of different boards.

This year there will be a deviation this year, as the board exam did not take place due to covid pandemic,” said Felix Raj, the vice-chancellor of the university.

The online admission tests will be held between July 10-12. A set of mock tests will also be conducted on July 8-9. The online submission of application forms and fees have already commenced from June 14 and will continue till July 3.