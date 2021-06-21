St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata to conduct online admission test between July 10-12

Kolkata: St Xavier's University, Kolkata (SXUK) this year will conduct admission test for undergraduate programs in online method.
Announcing this the Vice Chancellor, SXUK, Father Dr. Felix Raj said that so far the university had been admitting undergraduate students on the basis of class XII examinations of different boards.
This year there will be a deviation this year, as the board exam did not take place due to covid pandemic,” said Felix Raj, the vice-chancellor of the university.
The online admission tests will be held between July 10-12. A set of mock tests will also be conducted on July 8-9. The online submission of application forms and fees have already commenced from June 14 and will continue till July 3.
“Admission tests will bring out the potential of an aspirant to study the programme he or she intends to. It will give a level playing field to all applicants,” said Felix Raj.
St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has so far been admitting students on the basis of the results of their respective board examinations except mass communication. But this year, admission tests will be held for all five subjects -- Commerce, BBA, Economics, English and Mass Communication.
“The selection will be based entirely on the basis of the admission test. The admission test will stress on assessing the level of aptitude of a candidate in the stream he or she wants to study.The entrance tests will also examine the aspirant's proficiency in English and reasoning and the questions will be of multiple-choice type,” said Felix Raj.
The schedule and the syllabi for the tests will be made available in due course on the university's website: www.sxuk.edu.in.
