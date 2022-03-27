Thane: SSC student commits suicide as parents ask him to study for science paper schedule on Monday

Thane: A 15-year-old boy, an SSC student, allegedly jumped from the 19th floor balcony of his house in Thane. The police said an incident took place on Saturday after his mother asked him to study for his exam on Monday.

The police said the deceased identified as Shivanshu Mishra 15, a SSC student was the only son of his parents. His father is an engineer with a private firm. They used to stay on the 19th floor in Olivia, Neelkanth woods, Mulla baug, Majiwada in Thane.

The police said on Saturday Mishra came home at around 1 pm after appearing for his board exam. "He was sitting in the hall when his parents were asking him to study for his paper on Monday. His father asked him to study for the science paper scheduled on Monday. He replied that he is not able to concentrate on studies and also warned his parents not to pressurize him or else he will commit suicide. He went into balcony and jumped down to commit suicide," added the police officer.

The parents who went downstairs started shivering and crying after seeing him lying in a pool of blood. He was first shifted to Titan hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was then shifted to civil hospital in Thane and a post mortem was carried out.

R. Vengurlekar, assistant police inspector, Chitalsar police station said an accidental death report is registered and further investigation is going on. The police during investigation found that the boy was good in studies.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:07 PM IST