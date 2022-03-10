Mumbai: ACP rank officer to conduct enquiry into youth's suicide after family alleges torture by Police

The Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey has ordered an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the suicide of a 22-year-old man who was being questioned by the police in connection with a stolen vehicle case. The family of the deceased had blamed the police for the suicide saying the youth was being harassed and tortured by the police.



According to the police, the deceased Raj Pawar was a resident of Ghartan Pada in Dahisar (E) and had completed his Computer Application studies. He was working in a private company in Andheri. Pawar was being enquired by the MHB police after he was recently found to be using a stolen two-wheeler.



"Pawar had told the police that the said vehicle was given to him by his friend, but the said friend denied having given any vehicle to Pawar. Pawar was questioned in connection with the case twice. On Wednesday morning, Pawar came home from working and died by suicide due to hanging," said a police officer.



He added, "The family immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctor. Pawar's family has levelled certain allegations against the police and an enquiry has been ordered into the entire episode. ACP Dahisar Division has been asked to make the enquiry and submit his report in a week."



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:49 PM IST