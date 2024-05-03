Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Help Recover ₹19.65 Lakh Lost To Cyber Frauds In 30 Days

The Kashigaon police have reverted Rs4.4 lakh out of the Rs5.3 lakh, which a 34-year-man from Mira Road had lost to cyber fraud recently. With the latest addition, the police helped four people get back a collective amount of Rs19.65 lakh within a month.

The complainants were duped through different modes like rating tasks, stock trading and work-from-home offers. In the first case, the complainant was duped of Rs4.5 lakh under the guise of offering tips, which could be used to reap profits in stock trading. In the other two cases, the complainants lost Rs7.3 lakh and Rs3.45 lakh to work-from-home job offers, which envisaged submission of likes and ratings to online videos and ratings of hotels and movies. In the fourth case, the complainant had lost more than Rs4 lakh.

Investigations led to the identity of bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked. After continuous follow-ups with the banks concerned, the cops managed to freeze the money before the crooks could withdraw or divert the funds. The amount was reversed to the account of the complainants after judicial orders. Further investigations are underway.

Adding more teeth to fight cybercrimes, the MBVV police chief Madhukar Pandey assigned duties to personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction, who apart from the cyber cell, are working towards recovering money lost to cyberfrauds.