Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Srinagar: At least 2 dead, several injured in terror attack on police bus

FPJ Web Desk
Srinagar: At least 2 dead, several injured in terror attack on police bus | Photo: Twitter

At least two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) armed police personnel have died and several others have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The attack took place in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area, they added.

"#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The injured police personnel have been taken to a hospital and the area has been cordoned off, the Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:30 PM IST
