 Srinagar: 2 Minors Killed, 1 Critical As Speeding Mahindra Thar Rams Into Stationary Truck From Behind In Tengpora; Shocking Video Surfaces
CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online, showing the fatal collision between the Thar and the truck.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic accident on Thursday near the Tengpora area in Srinagar, school students died and one was critically injured after a speeding Mahindra Thar collided with a stationary truck parked on roadside from behind.

The collision was so severe that the two travellers in the Thar died on the spot, and one was critically injured.

According to reports, all the passengers in the car were school students. Hammad, a resident of Lal Bazar, and Azeem from Sanat Nagar died in the accident, while Mohammad Eissa Ganie of Nowshera sustained serious injuries.

The police were notified about the incident. The Srinagar traffic police have termed the incident unfortunate and appealed to parents not to allow their minor children to drive vehicles.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident. Speaking to Kashmir Observer, SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah called the incident unfortunate and urged parents not to allow their minor children to drive.

Dehradun Car Accident: Video Shows Friends Dancing & Drinking Alcohol Minutes Before Fatally...
article-image

“It is sad that we have lost two young boys in this incident. The responsibility lies with the parents who allow their minor children to drive cars and scooters, even though it is prohibited by law,” Kashmir Observer quoted SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah as saying.

Shah also stated that schools and tuition centers should prevent minors from arriving at school or tuition centers in their own vehicles.

"School children are minors, and it is unfortunate that school authorities do not stop them from driving. We have repeatedly conducted awareness programs in schools, and now it is time for the school authorities to take action against these students," he said.

