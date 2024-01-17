Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration: From Sand Art To Bhajans To Folk Dances, Devotees in Puri Gather For Event, Watch Video

Preparations for Puri Corridor inauguration | x

Puri: Large number of devotees from across Odisha and the country have gathered in Puri for the grand opening of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project today (Wednesday). This project is a part of a significant initiative of the state government, worth over 4,000 crore rupees, to transform Jagannath Puri into a world heritage city.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the inauguration of Shri Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple today.

On the inauguration of the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Project, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das says, "All arrangements for the meeting places are fully prepared. The CM will reach Puri at around 1.15 pm. CM and other dignitaries will go to the 'Lokarpan' stage at around 1.30... At 2 pm, there will be a 'Pradakshina' along the 'Parikrama' marg with the saints and other dignitaries... Later, the CM will felicitate the people involved in the project... The public will be allowed to enter the Parikrama after 3 pm..."

Devotees visited Lord Jagannath Temple for 'Darshan' ahead of the inauguration of Shri Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today.

Creative enthusiasts showcase their talent

Meanwhile a sand artist from Odisha presented a mesmerising sand art Shrimandir Parikrama Prakalpa at Puri beach with a beautiful, devotional and soulful song in the background.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project on Wednesday. Ahead of the inauguration the CM on Monday appealed to people to light diyas, blow conch shells, offer prayers and perform kirtan on the day of the inauguration.