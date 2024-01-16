Jagannath Temple Srimandir Parikrama: All You Need To Know About Odisha's Temple Heritage Corridor

The Odisha government has stepped up preparations to manage around 10,000 people daily for a month to visit the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project which is a grand Rs 800-crore heritage corridor around Puri’s renowned Jagannath Temple. The corridor will be inaugurated on January 17. From security arrangements to logistical facilities, Patnaik Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth and flawless experience for the devotees.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik, has directed the administration to ensure seamless transportation for devotees traveling to Puri from every panchayat and civic body. #SrimandirKhushiOdishaKhushi pic.twitter.com/nulJU1DT7p — Greval (@zune_76) January 16, 2024

Here are ten interesting facts about the grand corridor

1. The project was announced in December 2019.

2. The Parikrama project, a 75-metre free passage built around the outer walls (Meghanada Pacheri) of the shrine

3. The project is aimed at ensure security to the temple and provide basic civic amenities to the devotees.

4. Jagannath Heritage Corridor temple is set to be inaugurated on January 17th by Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik.

5. The project was brought into reality and had a budget of Rs. 943 crore.

6. Authorities expect influx of lakhs of devoteed during first week.

7. Biju Janata Dal has organised devotional padyatra and has invited all including men, women, students professionals to join the yatra.

8. Four Shankaracharyas and religious heads of 1,00o temples in India and Nepal will grace the holy occasion of inauguration of the corridor.

9. 2.3 Km long 4 lane Shree Setu being built at the cost of Rs. 200 crore.

10. Corridor to be inaugurated five days before the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple.

Preparations stepped up

Reports said that around a hundred police officers will supervise the security arrangements. The DGP along with senior police officers including Director, Intelligence Sanjeev Panda, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Ashis Singh and Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh visited the place identified for the performance rituals of the inaugural ceremony, newly-constructed bridge ‘Shree Setu’ and the parking lot at Jagannath Ballav to review the security arrangements