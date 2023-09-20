Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Discussion On Women's Reservation Bill Begins In Lok Sabha

Law Min Replies To 'Secular, Socialist' Missing From Constitution Copies Given To MPs

Union Law Minister Arjun Singh Meghwal on Wednesday replied to comments by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whi said that the new copies of Constitution given to members on September 19 has the words "socialist, secular" missing from it.

"The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue," said Leader of Opposition of largest party in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Law Minister said that that original copies of the Constitution was given to members and hence the words are not there in the copies. "When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same."