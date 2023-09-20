Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Discussion On Women's Reservation Bill Begins In Lok Sabha

Discussion On Women's Reservation Bill Begins In Lok Sabha
The discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill began in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (September 20). Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday (September 19) had introduced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or Women's Reservation Bill in the House.
Opposition Meets To Discuss Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (WATCH)
Opposition parties met to discuss Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or Women's Reservation Bill in Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.
Law Min Replies To 'Secular, Socialist' Missing From Constitution Copies Given To MPs
Union Law Minister Arjun Singh Meghwal on Wednesday replied to comments by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whi said that the new copies of Constitution given to members on September 19 has the words "socialist, secular" missing from it.
"The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue," said Leader of Opposition of largest party in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The Law Minister said that that original copies of the Constitution was given to members and hence the words are not there in the copies. "When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same."
Stage Set For Debate On Women's Reservation Bill Today
The stage is set for a debate on the Women's Reservation Bill or 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the House today. The bill was introduced on Tuesday, during the first session of the Special Session of Parliament. Sonia Gandhi is likely to be lead speaker of Congress to discuss Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today, Wednesday, September 20.
The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Vijay Sai Reddy, the YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader, tweeted on Wednesday (September 20) about YSRCP's support for the Bill.
