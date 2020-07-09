Special charter plane to take Vikas Dubey from Ujjain to UP

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. It is learned that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. He was identified by the security guards at the temple, who informed the police.

A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has reached Indore as Dubey will be handed over to them. This comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and tweeted, "Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh Police."

According to sources, Dubey will be taken to the Ujjain district court at 4 PM today and then will be taken to UP in a special charter plane. Along with Dubey, the police has also arrested two lawyers (Bittu and Suresh) who had accompanied him to Ujjain in a car. Ujjain police has also confiscated the car.

ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "Dubey will be brought to the state on transit remand. Our campaign against all those involved in the Kanpur case will continue till not even a single member of the Dubey gang is left." "Stricter punishment will be ensured against Dubey," he added.

Dubey's arrest comes on the same day two of his aides were killed in separate encounters. They have been identified as Ranbir Shukla and Prabhat Mishra.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Yogi Adityanath government to clarify whether Vikas Dubey had surrendered or he was arrested.

He said that the government should now make public all the call detail records of the gangster so that his links with influential people could be known to all.

Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput questioned whether Dubey would be brought back to UP safely.

"Will he also try to run away and meet a fate similar to other?" he asked on the social media.

