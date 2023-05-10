SP MLA thrashes BJP leader's husband in police station | Twitter video screengrab

Amethi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh thrashed a BJP leader's husband inside a police station in Amethi in presence of police officials making half-hearted attempts to save the victim.

As per an IANS report, the victim was identified as Deepak Singh, the husband of Rashmi Singh, a BJP municipal election candidate.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SP MLA threatens to kill self

In another video doing the rounds on social media, SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh was seen threatening to kill himself in front of policemen. He accused BJP leadr Deepak SIngh of assaultig his supporters. Rakesh Pratap Singh had sat on a dharna at Gauriganj police station last night.

In the video he is seen asking policemen to wear bangles (pointing out at their insufficiency).

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Policemen struggle to break fight

The incident took place inside the Gauriganj Kotwali police station in front of dozens of policemen who struggled to keep Rakesh Pratap Singh and his supporters off Deepak Singh.

According to the SP MLA, Deepak Singh arrived at the police station and verbally abused him while he was sitting on a protest there.

This made him lose his temper, he said.

Rakesh Pratap Singh said he had been on protest because Deepak Singh and his supporters had assaulted some of his supporters, but the police had not taken any action.

"I have telephoned all senior police and district officials but no action has been taken on the developments which led to a flare-up," he told IANS.

In the middle of the protest, Deepak Singh arrived at the station and was heard loudly abusing the SP legislator and his supporters.

A senior police officer said the situation suddenly got out of hand and the police had little time to react when the two political opponents came face-to-face.

The issue has now been resolved, and legal action will be taken against both individuals, with cases registered against them, the officer added.

(with IANS inputs)