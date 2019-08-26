SP likely to ally with Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP in UP

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to enter into an alliance with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the upcoming by-elections to 13 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The SP's alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had cracked up after the Lok Sabha elections while the SBSP-BJP alliance also snapped during the polls.
SBSP President and former Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav a couple of days ago and the two leaders are said to have discussed the possibility of an alliance for the assembly by-polls. According to sources in the SP, the two parties have almost decided to treat the by-elections as a 'test case' for the future alliance.
"SP represents the major OBC vote base, mainly the Yadavs, while the SBSP is a party of the Rajbhar community. We hope to get some more parties on board for the by-elections," a source said.
An SBSP leader said that this alliance would lead to a consolidation of other backward castes that have veered towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent years.
"SP and SBSP leaders have realised that the BJP will pose a tough threat in the by-elections and then in the 2022 Assembly polls. The alliance could emerge as a formidable political force since SBSP wields influence in about two dozen Assembly seats having a sizeable Rajbhar population," said a SBSP leader.
The SBSP, sources said, has sought the Jalalpur (Ambedkar Nagar), Ghosi (Mau) and Balha (Bahraich) seats where by-elections are due. All three seats have a good share of Rajbhar votes and combined with Yadav and Muslim voters, the balance could tilt in favour of the party.
The SP, meanwhile, is also keen to stitch a new alliance, especially after the manner in which it was dumped by the BSP. Also, the SP wants to boost the morale of party cadres and infuse hopes of a revival.
Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held soon in Rampur, Tundla, Iglas, Gangoh, Jalalpur, Zaidpur, Balha, Lucknow Cantonment, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Agra assembly constituencies.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)