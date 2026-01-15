 'Sorry Bol…': Haidergarh Toll Plaza Workers Assault High Court Advocate In UP’s Barabanki | VIDEO
A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district shows toll plaza workers brutally assaulting a lawyer at Haidergarh toll plaza after a payment dispute. The attackers are seen punching and slapping the victim while forcing him to apologise, repeatedly shouting “Sorry bol.” The terrified lawyer pleads for help in the viral clip. Police action in the case remains unclear so far.

Aleesha Sam
Updated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
A viral video from Haidergarh toll plaza in Barabanki shows toll workers assaulting a lawyer over an alleged payment dispute, forcing him to apologise while repeatedly shouting 'Sorry bol' | X/

A disturbing video showing a heated altercation escalating into a brutal assault of a High Court advocate Ratnesh Kumar Shuklaat the Haidergarh toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district is doing the rounds on social media. The incident has triggered widespread outrage after video showed toll plaza workers violently attacking the victim.

Video Shows Lawyer Pleading for Help

In the viral clip, Ratnesh Kumar Shuklaat is seen crying for help while being repeatedly assaulted by several toll workers. The attackers can be heard continuously shouting “Bol! Sorry bol!”, forcing the victim to apologise while subjecting him to physical violence.

Multiple Assailants, Ruthless Attack

The video shows the Ratnesh Kumar Shuklaat being held by the collar, shoved around and struck multiple times on his face, head, and stomach. At least two to three men are seen aggressively grabbing his collar and neck area, jerking him violently while raining punches and open-hand slaps in quick succession.

The victim appears visibly terrified, offering little to no resistance and attempts to speak under pressure, though his words are largely drowned out by shouting and abuses.

Payment Dispute Led to Assault

The altercation reportedly began over a payment dispute at the toll plaza. However, the exact sequence of events leading up to the violence remains unclear.

No Clarity on Police Action Yet

As of now, an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is underway.

