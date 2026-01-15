Army Day 2026: Indian Army Releases New Video Of Operation Sindoor Showing Precision Strikes On Terror Camps, Airbases In Pakistan

Indian Army Releases New Video Of Operation Sindoor Showing Precision Strikes On Terror Camps, Airbases In Pakistan (Screengrab) | X/@adgpi

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday (January 15) released a new video showing precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as well as Pakistani military bases, under Operation Sindoor in May last year. The video was released on the occasion of Indian Army Day during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur.

The three-minute video initially shows major terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 2016 Uri attack, and the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The Army called these incidents as “attacks on humanity."

The force also decribed the precision strikes as prachand, atal and asahniye (fierce, unwavering and unbearable)".

“Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces created history with indomitable courage, valour, and unwavering resolve. Watch this inspiring tale of bravery through this short film showcased at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur,” the Army said in a post on X.

The video also shows the aftermath of Pakistani shelling in Indian border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as retaliation by Indian forces inflicting heavy damage on neighbouring posts.

Operation Sindoor:

India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan then attempted to attack Indian civilian and military installations.

However, India’s air defence systems thwarted the attacks. On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, India struck 11 Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan and Sargodha. Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 and requested a ceasefire.

Notably, satellite images after May 10 showed heavy damage to Pakistani air bases.

Pahalgam Terror Attack:

On April 22, around three Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on people enjoying their vacations at Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killing 26 people. Among the deceased was also a Nepali citizen. As per eyewitnesses, the terrorists singled out non-Muslims and shot them dead. One local pony guide also died in the attack. Initially, Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba's (leT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility. However, it denied its role days later.