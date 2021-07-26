SOREN TOPPLE PLOT: BJP, liquor barons on radar

Patna

The ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Jharkhand on Monday alleged senior BJP leaders and liquor barons from Maharashtra had conspired to topple the Hemant Soren-led government and the plot was thwar­ted with the arrest of three people from a Ranchi hotel last week.

Jharkhand’s finance minister and president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee Rameshwar Oraon said on Monday, plot the to topple the government had started in January itself when BJP tried to engineer defections from the Congress.

THE NAMES

In the latest “plot” names of 2 Congress MLAs and an independent legislator were made public as they had travelled to Delhi on July 15 in the same flight along with the 3 arrested people.

As per the probes and questioning by the Ranchi police, names of Chandrashekhar Rao Babanphule, a former minister in Maharashtra, Charan Singh, a leading businessman in Mumbai, Jaikumar Balkhunde of Mumbai have surfaced as those involved in the alleged conspiracy.

THE PLAN

As per the police, the 3 persons arrested from a Ranchi hotel had travelled to Delhi on July 15 and were received at the domestic airport by Jaikumar Balkhunde. Two vehicles were arranged for the MLAs, who were accommodated in a Dwarka hotel near the Delhi airport.

THE MEETING

Next morning, the three legislators, police said, were taken to the Maharashtra leaders who were also in Delhi. An advance sum of Rs1 crore was reportedly demanded, but it was declined.

BUSINESS DEAL

The three MLAs returned to Ranchi the next day along with the 3 arrested. Mohit Bharatiya, Anil Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar also returned with them for a “business deal” with the government. They are reportedly liquor traders.

Supriyo Bhattacharya, general secretary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Monday alleged direct involvement of 2 senior BJP leaders from Maharashtra in the conspiracy to topple the JMM-led government. He alleged Congress and independent MLAs were the target. Umashankar Akela, who one of the Congress MLAs who had gone to Delhi on July 15... claimed on July 26 he had gone to meet his granddaughter in Noida. Amit Kumar Yadav, an Independent MLA on Monday said he had gone to see one of his relatives admitted in a hospital. There was no deal with anyone, they claimed.

Jharkhand Congress Committee working president Irfan Ansari said the Soren government was intact and stable. JPCC spok­e­s­man Manoj Pande, too, blamed BJP for its abortive bid to topple the govt. Ranchi police had arrested Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Nivaran Prasad Mahto from a Ranchi hotel last week with cash. They were sent to a 14-day JC.