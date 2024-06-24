Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Lead INDIA Bloc Protest Ahead Of 1st Session Of 18th Lok Sabha; Watch

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament holding copies of the Constitution.

Manickam Tagore On Appointment of Manickam Tagore As Pro-Tem Speaker

Ahead of this, Congress MP Manickam Tagore raised questions over the NDA government for appointing BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as a pro-tem speaker stating that eight-term Dalit MP K Suresh was ignored.

Speaking to ANI Tagore said, "The attitude of the government is still that of an arrogant government. They superseded a Dalit MP who is an 8-term MP. K Suresh should have been the pro-tem speaker. It is very unfortunate that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has taken such a decision without any consultation with the opposition parties..."

Similar Sentiments Echoed By Other Leaders

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole of Dalit community..."

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee who also joined the protest said, "We are protesting because the provisions of the Constitution have been violated. The Constitution has been violated by the Narendra Modi government. The way the pro-tem speaker has been appointed is a clear violation of the Constitutional provision and clear violation of the earlier precedence..."