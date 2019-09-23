Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh afraid that Chidambaram might reveal secret: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Nagpur: BJP leader and Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh went to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail as they are "fearful that Chidambaram might reveal any secret".

"It must have been a compulsion, or they may be having the fear that P Chidambaram might reveal any secret," said Mungantiwar while talking to ANI.

On Monday morning, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram went to Tihar jail in the national capital to meet Chidambaram on Monday.