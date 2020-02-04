Sonia Gandhi being treated for stomach infection: Gangraram Hospital

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who underwent medical tests after being admitted to Gangraram Hospital here on Sunday, is being treated for stomach infection, the hospital said on Monday.

"Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on February 2, has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.