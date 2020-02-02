Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.
According to an ANI report, the Congress interim president has been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also there in the hospital.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
