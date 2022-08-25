Sonali Phogat Death: Were there any sharp-edged injuries on BJP leader's body? Here's what Goa IGP has to say

Late actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat | ANI

In the latest update in Sonali Phogat's death case, Goa IGP OS Bishnoi on Thursday said that no sharp-edged injuries were found on the late BJP leader's body.

"Women police officers who conducted a physical examination of Sonali Phogat's body have not found any sharp-edged injuries on the body," said IGP.

Goa Police today pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. The deceased's brother has mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person.

However, IGP Bishnoi clarified that the postmortem report is expected in 1-2 hours and her body will reach Delhi tonight.

"Post-mortem report expected in 1-2 hours. Victim's body will reach Delhi tonight," Bishnoi told news agency ANI.

Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. The cause was given as a suspected heart attack.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji on Thursday that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

Today, Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family had consented to autopsy on condition that it would be video-graphed.

Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed.

Three years ago, one of her aides had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

