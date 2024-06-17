'Raja Mahal': TDP MLA Corners Jagan Mohan Reddy Over 'Lavish' Rushikonda Buildings Allegedly Worth ₹500 Crore

Vishakhapatnam: A fresh controversy erupted in Andhra Pradesh after newly elected TDP MLA from Bheemili constituency, Gantu Srinivasa Rao, along with TDP and Jana Sena leaders, barged into the buildings constructed atop Rushikonda by the previous YSRC regime.

After inspecting all seven buildings on Sunday, the TDP leader described them as 'Raja Mahal' and raised concerns over the secretive nature of the project and the lack of transparency in its construction. The construction of these buildings allegedly cost a whopping Rs 500 crore.

"

Alleging that the previous YSRCP government wasted public money, Srinivasa Rao said the same funds could have been used for welfare programs for the poor.

After his visit, in a social media post, he questioned the need for the 'extravagant' expenditure. He also criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP for demolishing Praja Vedika, built under the TDP government, citing lack of permissions, while spending Rs 500 crore on the Rushikonda buildings.

“However, Jagan was voted out of power without even getting to experience the opulence of the palace he built,” the Bheemili MLA quipped.

According to reports, these newly constructed buildings have lavish rooms, banquet halls, bedrooms, washrooms, kitchens, landscaping, and elevators. While talking with the media, he said these buildings resemble a CM’s residence and camp office. He pointed out that the buildings don't have living rooms meant for tourists like in three-star or five-star hotels.

The TDP MLA alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government cheated the people of the state by claiming that a five-star hotel resort was being constructed.

Hitting out at the previous government, he said that Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan were prohibited from entering the premises, and cases have been filed against TDP leaders.

The visuals of the inside of the building rooms have been widely circulated on social media.

Further, he stated that CM Chandrababu Naidu will visit the construction in the coming days and will take a final call about the utilization of the buildings.

Rejecting the claims made by the TDP leader, YSRCP, in a social media post, said that these newly constructed buildings belong to the government and are not private properties.

"These buildings were constructed keeping in mind the priority given to Visakhapatnam by the previous government. It is up to the present government how to use them.”