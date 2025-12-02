UP Cabinet Approves 20 Key Proposals Across Health, Tourism & Urban Development |

Lucknow: The UP Cabinet meeting held at Lok Bhavan approved 20 proposals across multiple sectors including health, sports, tourism, water supply, urban development, environment, and Divyang welfare. The agenda placed before the Cabinet listed 21 items, of which 20 received approval.

According to the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, an additional proposal relating to industrial concessions was also discussed. Under this, Paswara Papers Ltd received payment of ₹1.50 crore under State GST provisions, while ₹65.67 lakh will be reimbursed. A related proposal involving Vrindavan Agro Ltd of Mathura was also cleared.

Under the AMRUT scheme, Kanpur will receive over ₹317 crore for a major drinking water project expected to benefit 33 wards. The UP government also approved transfer of 45,000 square metres of Nazul land in Civil Lines, where the former Georgeina McRobert Memorial Hospital stood, to the local development authority. Bareilly secured approval for a ₹266-crore drinking water project expected to cover nearly 92% of the municipal population.

The Cabinet also approved further development of Dr Sampurnanand Sigra Stadium in coordination with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). One-third of the facility will be allocated to SAI as part of the collaboration.

In another decision, sportspersons appointed through direct recruitment based on medal achievements will have the duration of competitions and training camps counted as “on duty,” eliminating the need to apply for leave.

The Cabinet cleared construction of the Chandauli–Sakaldih four-lane road costing ₹29 crore, with a revised

cost of approximately ₹4.92 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within 18 months. A major tourism project was also approved, involving allocation of 52.102 acres of Nazul land in Ayodhya for the construction of a world-class museum.

The facility will include extensive information on regional temples and heritage.

The state will establish Divyang Rehabilitation Centres at all divisional headquarters to provide essential services and support mechanisms for persons with disabilities. A significant wellness and tourism project was approved for Bagpat district, where 70.885 hectares of land in Hariya Kheda village will be developed into an International Yoga and Wellness Centre under a public-private partnership model. The centre is expected to attract domestic and foreign wellness tourists, generate local employment and contribute to the state’s economic targets.

All divisions to get modern rehabilitation centres

In a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a major decision aimed at strengthening support systems for persons with disabilities across the state. The cabinet has cleared the proposal to establish new District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRCs) in all 18 divisions of UP. Currently, 38 districts operate DDRCs, but many centres had been facing operational challenges due to limited resources and structural constraints. The government has now decided to overhaul the system with fresh infrastructure and improved facilities to ensure uninterrupted services for beneficiaries. Providing details of the cabinet decision, the Finance Minister stated that the newly approved DDRCs will offer a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. These will include disability surveys, identification, camps, assistive devices, artificial limb fitting, and training programmes. The centres will also provide physiotherapy, speech therapy, and other essential rehabilitation services.

The government highlighted that individuals seeking essential documents such as UDID cards and disability certificates will benefit significantly, as the need for repeated visits to multiple offices will be eliminated. With streamlined processes and improved accessibility, the decision is expected to speed up the delivery of welfare schemes and strengthen the rehabilitation framework for persons with disabilities.